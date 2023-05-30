MC Investigates: Operators use illiquid stock options to push F&O securities on to ban list, manipulate prices

People with a large holding in a particular stock may ask market operators to induce an MWPL ban.

Since January 1, the market regulator has passed nearly 480 orders against people who were found to be trading in illiquid stock options. That is, more than 3 orders a day to stop this practice.

Illiquid stock options are those that can’t be sold easily. Then why do people buy them? Market insiders say that this is largely done to create artificial volumes in a stock and to trigger a ban on trading in the stock.

The first is a more commonly known practice, that is creating volumes in a stock that is otherwise seeing little or no interest; this is used for pump-and-dump scams.

The second practice is what is lesser known. The process is simple. Buy illiquid stock options till the market-wide position limit or MWPL is reached. When open positions in a stock hit the MWPL, the exchange bans trading in that stock.

MWPL is set at 20 percent of the public shareholding, and when open positions cross 95 percent of this limit, the ban comes into play.

Then only people in the cash market are allowed to trade in it; those in the F&O market are allowed to trade to square off their positions.

This mechanism is used by market operators to ringfence a stock and manipulate its price, mostly to manipulate its upside.

For example, if a stock is trading at Rs 100, it would be sold in the futures market at a slight premium of say Rs 101. But if there is continues short selling in the futures market, then it hammers down the price in the futures market. Say, if the price falls to Rs 99 in the futures market, then the spot price will correct too.

The spot price will fall to Rs 99 or less.

If there is someone who has a large holding of the stock, then they would not want this to happen. They would want to lock down the futures market, to stop the short selling that is dragging down the price. To do this, they may induce an MWPL ban.

This is usually done with the help of operators. They would trade in illiquid stock options, such as deeply out-of-the-money options, among themselves. These options have minimal premiums and therefore operators can sell and buy them in large numbers.

If Operator A buys them at Rs 5 from Operator B, a few seconds later, Operator A would sell it back to Operator B for anything less than Rs 5. This would leave Operator A in a loss but profit and loss in these transactions do not matter because they are acting in concert with each other.

The point of these transactions it the open positions will build up with these transactions and trigger the MWPL ban.

This would cut off supply of a particular stock and can benefit anyone having a large holding in the stock. For example, if there is a positive news in the stock when there is a ban, the stock price can go up significantly and benefit anyone who has a big holding.