 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

MC Interview | This technical chartist expects IT index to rally in second half of 2023

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 26, 2022 / 11:50 AM IST

On the upside, the 18,000–18,100 area will act as a supply zone, and Nifty has to cross its 50-DMA of 18,200 for any meaningful strength.

The relative strength index is approaching an oversold territory, and if the Nifty manages to regain its 100-DMA of 17,840, which coincides with a 50 percent retracement of the previous rally from 16,748 to 18,888, then there can be a short-covering move in the market, believes Santosh Meena of Swastika Investmart.

On the upside, he feels, the 18,000–18,100 area will act as a supply zone, and the Nifty has to cross its 50-DMA of 18,200 for any meaningful strength.

"I think the first half of 2023 may be a time of consolidation, and the second half of 2023 may bring about a resurgence," the Head of Research with more than 10 years of experience in the financial markets with expertise in technical and derivative analysis shares with Moneycontrol in an interview.

Long-term investors should begin building up portfolios of high-quality IT equities, but they shouldn't be overly aggressive and should maintain perspective of 2-3 years, he advised.

Considering the severe correction, are the charts telling you that the worst is over and the Nifty50 can rebound in the monthly expiry week?

Technically, the Nifty has broken down multiple support levels effortlessly. First support was the 50-DMA (daily moving average) of around 18,150, then 18,070, which was a 38 percent retracement of the previous rally from 16,748 to 18,888. It was also upsloping trendline support drawn from the June low of 15,183.