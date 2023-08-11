MC Interview | This investment advisor sees pockets of opportunity in infrastructure, engineering, ancillary segments despite run-up

Pawan Bharadia of Equitree Capital Advisors prefers auto ancillaries to OEMs

"We believe in the India story and are seeing a revival of the capex cycle in a big way," Pawan Bharadia, Managing Director of Equitree Capital Advisors, says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

While the intrastructure segment has seen a decent run-up, he is still seeing pockets of opportunity in the infrastructure, engineering, and ancillary segments which are well-geared for growth and still valued reasonably.

Further, he believes railway, defense, and applications based on renewable energy, amongst other segments, should see good traction over the next few years.

An astute investor with over 20 years of successful investing experience in capital markets, Pawan prefers auto ancillaries to OEMs as the former is better hedged against concentration by supplying to multiple OEMs across multiple segments.

Q: Are you super bullish on auto ancillaries instead of OEMs?

We believe sectors closely linked to the real economy should perform well in the times to come, and hence autos too should perform as a segment. While most of this sector has already run-up, there are still some pockets of opportunity in the auto ancillary space.

We prefer auto ancillaries to OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) as auto-ancillaries are better hedged against concentration by supplying to multiple OEM’s and multiple segments (2-wheeler, PVs, CVs, EVs etc), they are better placed to maneuver changes in cycles and also often require less capital and hence have better return ratios than OEMs.

We prefer companies in this space that are well diversified across the industry with sturdy management, decent headroom for growth, and strong customer relationships. A company we invested into has managed to generate a compounded profit growth of 28 percent over the last 5 years in-spite of a downturn in the industry. During the same period, Maruti, which can be considered a proxy for the Auto-OEMs in India, has had a compounded profit growth of 1 percent.

Q: What are the key rationales behind the apparels segment, where you have significant exposure?

The textile and apparel segment has been down and under over the last 18 months, due to unfavourable raw material prices and slowing of demand. We believe the segment is on the brink of a structural multi-year story attributable to China+1, FTAs (free trade agreements), revival of domestic demand, and adequate government support.

We believe the export opportunity is large and as we see the FTA materialise the duty differential between India and places like Bangladesh. As countries continue to look for opportunities outside of China at a rapid pace, India should stand to benefit and gain some market share.

For example, we are invested in a niche player that has managed to be a major supplier to large retailers globally and is currently benefitting from industry consolidation. Their specialised product along with strong customer connects and superior backward integration has helped them stay afloat during the downturn. Now, the company is now well placed to grow. This company largely caters to the European export markets and should be a beneficiary of the FTA in a big way.

Q: Do you still see significant opportunities in infrastructure and ancillary segments?

We believe in the India story and are seeing a revival of the capex cycle in a big way. While the segment has seen a decent run-up, we are still seeing pockets of opportunity in the infrastructure, engineering, and ancillary segments which are well-geared for growth and are still valued reasonably. We believe railway, defense, and applications based on renewable energy, amongst other segments, should see good traction over the next few years.

The government’s strong focus on infrastructure was evident after the Rs 10 lakh crore allocation in the budget. The thrust towards localisation of defense and the increasing focus on railway, roads, and metros has created a case to be bullish on infrastructure as a sector. The capex cycle is seeing an uptick, as in Q4FY23 the ratio of investment to GDP rose to 35.3 percent, the highest since mid-2011.

On the private side also the capex cycle is seeing a revival. The push provided by the government through PLIs (production linked incentives) are also leading to an uptick in private capex. Most companies have seen an improvement in their gross fixed assets on the back of better cash flows. We believe this is just the start, the capex cycle has just begun.

Q: Is it the right time to bet on media space?

Media as a segment is also an indirect play on the economy, which should do well as the economy grows and we near closer to the elections. However, one needs to be extremely selective while picking up investment opportunities in this space as the sector is generally known for lower corporate governance standards, misplaced capital allocations, and low ROEs etc.

TV still continues to be the primary source of entertainment for most households reaching over 50 million households. TV is a reasonable and affordable way for advertisers to reach the masses and rural population of India. We are invested in one such play, that is looking to take advantage of the vast opportunity present.

Q: How do you manage your risk while creating a portfolio of small-cap stocks?

While small-caps are more volatile than large-caps, they are also known to generate superior returns than large-caps. But knowing the businesses you invest in can help manage risks better. Like Warren Buffet famously said, “Risk comes from not knowing what you’re doing.”

We complete a thorough due diligence on the businesses we invest in prior to investing and continuously monitor them. Apart from this, we are cognizant of the amount of exposure we have to individual sectors and individual stocks.

We remain disciplined while structuring our portfolios and while booking profits in order to manage risks better. Another thing we are very conscious about is the value we pay for the company. We maintain an adequate margin of safety and bulk up on our investments in a staggered manner to manage the volatility better.

