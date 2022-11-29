 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

MC Interview | Slowing growth may weigh on sentiment in 2023 after liquidity tightening this year, says this fund manager

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 29, 2022 / 09:27 AM IST

Real estate stocks have been badly bruised in 2022, despite demand being strong as liquidity tightened. With liquidity tightening peaking out, it's worth looking at the sector.

"Earnings outlook for industrial companies remains buoyant. But, unlike PSU banks, valuations here are more rich. Thus, it's possible that these companies consolidate in the near term," Niket Shah of Motilal Oswal AMC says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

On the PSU banks, which are coming off from a decade of distress, the Senior Group Vice President - Fund Manager with over 14 years of experience in equity research and portfolio management says there is still some runway left in these names before valuation concerns start emerging.

"In 2022, it was the liquidity tightening that hurt sentiments and weighed on markets. In 2023, it could be growth slowdown that could weigh on sentiments," says Niket Shah, who currently manages Flexi Cap fund and Midcap Fund at Motilal Oswal AMC.

Do you think the equity market looks confident enough about an expected slowdown in aggression in terms of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve especially after the recent FOMC minutes?

Yes, equity markets are certainly pricing moderation in the Fed rate hikes. Also, with growth moderating and inflation easing, some moderation in pace of rate hikes is certainly warranted.

What are the possible negative factors that can spoil the equity market mood in the coming calendar year?