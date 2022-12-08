 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

MC Interview: RBI must make stance neutral once 4% inflation is visible, says HSBC’s Bhandari

Aparna Iyer
Dec 08, 2022 / 04:32 PM IST

The divergence between core inflation and food inflation will get amplified in the coming months which is why the RBI is right in keeping with a hawkish tone, according to HSBC's Pranjul Bhandari.

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy stance surprised markets on Wednesday with its hawkish tone even though the increase in the repo rate was a relatively benign 35 basis points (bps) after back-to-back 50 bps hikes earlier. But Pranjul Bhandari, chief India economist at HSBC, believes that the central bank struck the right note.

“If in the next year you are not able to see inflation at 4 percent and then you change your stance to neutral, you end up giving a sense to the market that you were not serious about the 4 percent target in the first place,” said Bhandari in an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol.

Bhandari believes that the stubbornness in core inflation is more challenging now for the RBI as increased formalisation has raised the pricing power of large firms. Relief of food inflation and some deft supply management by the government could ease the RBI’s burden.

Growth will slow in FY24 to 5.7 percent with exports and private consumption moderating. The story of private capex revival should be viewed with caution, she said. Edited excerpts:

Yesterday’s rather hawkish stance and commentary from the RBI, has it changed your expectations or you are still sticking to the 6.5 percent terminal repo rate?

I am sticking to the 6.5 percent forecast for the terminal repo rate. The policy meeting outcome was very much in line with our expectations. We had expected that they will do a 35 bps rate hike and dial down on the size of the hikes. But to compensate for that, they will sound fairly hawkish on the commentary side. That is important because the RBI wants to make sure that the transmission continues and does not reverse.