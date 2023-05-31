MC Interview | Mid & smallcaps to outperform largecaps in next 3 years, capital goods outlook bullish; says Anil Rego of Right Horizons PMS

Anil Rego of Right Horizons PMS

"India is relatively better positioned than its global peers and fundamentals are stronger and the balance sheets of corporates are healthier. The push for infrastructure and other levers will drive growth across sectors," Anil Rego, Founder of Right Horizons PMS says in an interview with Moneycontrol.

He feels mid & smallcap segments are expected to benefit and do better than largecaps in the next three years as the market environment has started to improve.

The fund manager with a contrarian style of investing and a seasoned investor for over three decades is bullish on capital goods long-term due to sector tailwinds. "We prefer companies with solid and diversified order books, the scope for margin expansion and healthy cash flow generation as the demand outlook remains buoyant," he says.

Q: Do you think the equity market is less worried about the US recession as it is expected to be a shallow recession?

In the past, we have seen a higher correlation between the US and India, but now we are seeing divergence for the past year. India is expected to be the fastest-growing major economy in FY24, and fundamentally, India is better positioned relative to advanced and emerging peers. The balance sheets of Indian companies are healthier, having strengthened significantly with gearing levels at decadal lows.

The balance sheets of banks and NBFCs have improved steadily due to better capitalisation, asset quality and profitability. Credit growth remains buoyant and is expected to grow ~ 15 percent in FY24 as the corporate segment improves on the back of rising capex.

RBI’s pause in rate hikes and expected cuts in the future and multi-decadal growth outlook for the domestic economy are all positives for the market.

Q: Have you done major reshuffling in your portfolios after March quarter earnings?

Our analysis of the mid and smallcaps signals relative undervaluation, so we have aligned our portfolios to be overweight in the mid-segment, diversifying to sectors that have tailwinds and taking positions in companies that have been performing consistently and are undervalued with above industry growth projections.

Q: Do you expect the last rate hike from the US Federal Reserve in June?

Gross domestic product in the US rose at an annualised rate of 1.3 percent in the first three months of the year, above estimates. Though a strong economy gives the Fed room for rate hikes we expect the hikes to be paused as the Fed monitors the effect of hikes taken since it passes on with a lag.

Q: Your take on discretionary consumption space?

The slowdown in rural consumption and high input prices continued the impact on operating margins affecting the consumer goods companies’ earnings growth. Post the correction, stable input prices of key RMs (raw material) margins are improving. Demand is likely to improve by the second or third quarter of FY24 as the slowdown in rural areas is expected to have bottomed, and urban demand has remained resilient and is expected to remain strong.

The disparity in prices was seen; hence divergence in operating margins across companies is expected. We remain selective with a preference towards better growth prospects led by a strong portfolio of brands, cost-saving strategies, scalable business models and expansion of reach in the rural and urban markets.

Q: Do you expect India to attract major FII inflow among emerging markets in the current year?

We anticipate rate hikes will be paused in US, Euro and India for the rest of the year and the dollar index to peak. So emerging markets like India, with relatively better fundamentals and a stable domestic demand with a multi-decadal growth outlook, witness inflows.

Unlike advanced economies where the earnings of corporates are not pricing in for a recession, Indian Inc companies are expected to report growth in earnings in the low teens, which will likely be a support as key sectors will witness inflows.

Q: Do you think the midcap and smallcaps will outperform Nifty50 or large caps from here on?

Our analysis points towards the Small-midcap segment being relatively undervalued, and typically in the past, upcycles have ranged between 24-32 months with average gains from bottom to peak near 220 percent. India is relatively better positioned than its global peers and fundamentals are stronger and the balance sheets of corporates are healthier.

The push for infrastructure and other levers will drive growth across sectors. Mid & Small Cap are expected to benefit and do better than largecaps in the next three years as the market environment has also started to improve.

Q: Sectors that will show strong earnings growth in current financial year, after reading FY23 earnings?

We see earnings growth in double digits in FY24 and banking to lead the pack, with auto, capital goods and consumer to follow in FY24.

Auto

The sector is in a cyclical uptrend supported by a sharp recovery in urban demand and a shift in preference towards EVs (electric vehicles). Dispatches at the wholesale level for March 2023 were strong. OEMs reported double-digit growth with M&HCV (medium, and heavy commercial vehicle) leading, and tractors continued to surprise positively. On an annual basis, healthy double-digit growth on a YOY basis was witnessed across segments, with PV (passenger vehicle) and Tractor outperforming relative to their previous peaks. Long-term fundamentals remain intact, and we expect a gradual recovery in rural demand.

Improvement in margins is expected for OEMs and ancillaries in Q4FY23 as the benefit of the drop in commodity prices and lower energy cost trickles down in Q4FY23 due to the lag effect. We expect PV sales volumes to sustain, led by new vehicle launches. Exports will likely be weak due to weak global sentiments; however, it is expected to normalise two or three-quarters down the line. Strong Traction in the EV space will continue with key players participating. Overall, we remain constructive on the sector.

Banking

The Banking space is witnessing robust credit growth momentum driven by the continued traction in the Retail and SME segments. On a segmental basis, home loans, Auto loans and Credit card outstanding continue to grow, and corporate loans are recovering gradually. However, deposit growth continues to lag credit growth, so focus on mobilising deposits is a key monitorable.

Within the NBFC space, AUM growth, steady NIMs and improving asset quality were witnessed for key players. Growth across segments was upbeat, and traction in new business was driven by expanding distribution networks. The disbursal momentum for housing financiers is likely to sustain, leading to healthy AUM growth.

We expect systemic loan growth will continue to be strong, with solid credit growth being supported by ongoing growth in the retail and SME segments. The corporate segment is gradually recovering, and a pick-up in capex would be crucial to maintaining growth momentum.

Capital Goods

We are bullish on the sector long-term due to sector tailwinds. The capex upcycle will witness infrastructure, power, renewable, petrochemicals and defence investments for the next few years. Additionally, private capex is rising in pharmaceuticals, beverages, food processing and automation industries.

We prefer companies with solid and diversified order books, the scope for margin expansion and healthy cash flow generation as the demand outlook remains buoyant. In addition, price hikes, operating leverage, and declining commodity prices will improve operating margins.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.