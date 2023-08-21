MC Interview | Market trend remains weak, Nifty likely to break 19,000 in near term, says this technical chartist

Nifty likely to break 19,000 in near term,

Nagaraj Shetti, a senior technical research analyst at HDFC Securities, expressed in an interview with Moneycontrol that the Nifty's general direction appears bearish, and there is a chance that it could decline to the crucial support range of 19,000-18,900 in the short term.

He feels a decisive move below this support is likely to drag the Nifty down to another lower support of 18,500 levels.

On the stock picks, Nagaraj with over 13 years of experience in technical research says the long-term charts of MRPL and UCO Bank are looking positive.

Q: Do you think the Nifty can break 19,000 in the coming week? What could the major support in the short term, from where the index can see a bounce back towards a record high?

The overall trend of Nifty is weak and there is a possibility of Nifty sliding down to the important support of 19,000-18,900 in the near term. We think there is a chance of a decent upside bounce from the lower supports in the coming weeks.

Q: Two stocks that are looking positive on the charts for the rest of August.

The long-term charts of MRPL and UCO Bank are looking positive. The overall positive chart patterns, upside breakout of crucial resistances and positive RSI (relative strength index) pattern are all indicating decent upsides for the stocks ahead.

Q: Do you expect more downward moves in Nifty Realty which was the biggest loser in August?

Having surged sharply in the last few months, there is a possibility of a decent downward correction in the Nifty Realty sector in the coming week. Important long-term support is to be watched at 475 levels.

Q: Do you think Nifty Pharma is unlikely to see a major fall in the short term, though there is a sharp run-up from May 22 till August?

The overall trend of NSE Pharma sector remains strong and there is no formation of any significant reversal pattern yet at the highs. Any weakness from here is expected to find support around 14,600-14,500 levels in the near term.

Q: Are the Cochin Shipyard and JSW Energy looking overvalued now?

Cochin Shipyard and JSW Energy have witnessed significant upside movement over the last few months. Though they have placed at the highs, there is a possibility of a sizable downward correction in the near term. The overall positive long-term chart setup signals crucial lower supports for JSW Energy at Rs 315 and Cochin Shipyard at Rs 750 levels.

Q: Do you think Vedanta is done with its correction?

The overall chart setup of Vedanta is still weak, as it has witnessed a significant downside breakout of the crucial lower supports. Any upside bounce towards Rs 255-260 levels could be a sell-on-rise opportunity for the near term. The next lower supports are to be watched at Rs 205.

Q: What are the three lessons that you learned from the stock market?

Patience, discipline, and an open mindset with a positive attitude are vital qualities that one should learn while investing in the stock market. Patience is waiting for the right opportunities and giving investments time to grow. But one should also avoid impulsive decisions. Discipline involves sticking to a well-defined strategy, setting goals, diversifying, and resisting trends without proper analysis.

Moreover, continuous research and learning about market trends and companies are essential. And at last, diversification which manages risks by allocating investments. These lessons cultivate a balanced approach to navigating the stock market's complications.

