MC Interview | IT sector may re-test September low next year, says Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 19, 2022 / 01:58 PM IST

Traders need to be more careful in the coming year, as the market is expected to remain highly volatile, in a wide trading range, said the executive vice-president of Kotak Securities.

After the recent correction, Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities says “almost everyone” expects the IT sector to disappoint in Q3 FY2023, and that they’re discounting the results well in advance. He feels the sector may re-test the September low, but won’t go much lower.

Volatility index India VIX should start going down from January, said Chouhan, as the market will face several uncertain events in the first half of the financial year.

In the second half of the year, election fever will raise the voltage in the index, Chouhan, who has 24 years’ experience in equity and derivatives research, told Moneycontrol in an interview.

The executive vice-president of Kotak Securities, who also heads the fundamental and technical analysis research team, said that traders need to be more careful in the coming year as the market is expected to remain highly volatile, in a wide trading range.

Technically, do you think we are in a rangebound market for the next one month, at least? Also, does the Nifty reaching the 19,000 mark by December-end look unlikely?
I would say, before the Q3FY23 numbers and the announcement of the Union Budget, the market will trade in a broader trading range. To cross the 19,000 level, the market will need some powerful positive news flow, which is unlikely.

If Brent falls to $70 a barrel, with the dollar index falling below the 103 level, it would be a big relief to emerging markets, in terms of helping improve earnings.