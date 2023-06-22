MC Interview | High probability of Sensex hitting 65,000 before any major correction, says Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities

"Divergent move could come from here where we can see benchmark indices like Nifty and Sensex to extend the rally. There is a higher probability of Sensex hitting 65,000 before any major correction in the index," Vinay Rajani, CMT, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

He suggests shifting allocation from smallcap to largecap and wait for correction in Smallcaps to buy them back again at lower prices. From the March 2023 bottom, Smallcap Index has surged more than 25 percent in less than 3 months, which is significant.

Vinay Rajani with more than 16 years of rich experience in the financial markets feels the risk reward ratio to go long in small and midcap is not favourable at current levels.

Q: Do you think the ratio of 200 DMA stocks in BSE 500 will improve further or is it reaching near peak?

At present 76 percent of the BSE500 stocks are above their 200 DMA (day moving average. We consider any reading above 80 percent as a overbought as far as breadth of the market is concerned. Though the current reading is not turned overbought yet, it is also not far from getting overbought.

So keeping cautious approach would be recommended for the coming days especially in mid and smallcap segment.

Q: Do you think the Sensex will surpass 65,000 before major correction? Also your take on Nifty50?

By closing at 63,523, Sensex has seen at new all-time closing high. The level of 65,000 is 2.3 percent away from the prevailing levels. Current trend of the benchmark indices is clearly bullish. We don’t see any meaningful resistance in Nifty before 19,000-19,100 odd levels.

Divergent move could come from here where we can see benchmark indices like Nifty and Sensex to extend the rally, So yes, there is a higher probability of Sensex hitting 65,000 before any major correction in the index. Support the Nifty is expected at 18,660 and unless this is breached, our view would remain bullish for the short term.

Q: Considering the market momentum, what should be the strategy to adopt?

We would suggest shifting allocation from Smallcap to Largecap and wait for correction in Smallcaps to buy them back again at lower prices. Smallcap Index has been rising for last eight straight sessions. This is the 13th week of consecutive rise in Smallcap Index.

From the March 2023 bottom, Smallcap Index has surged more than 25 percent in the span of less than 3 months, which is significant. After such a steep rise, we see Smallcap Index to cool down anytime soon. We feel, risk reward ratio to go long in Small and Midcap is not favourable at current levels.

Q: Will the Bank Nifty struggle a lot before crossing 45,000?

Bank Nifty has got very strong resistance in the zone of 44,000-44,100. Once we see Bank Nifty reaching above this resistance, we can expect faster move towards 45,000 odd levels in the index.

For last 6 weeks, Bank Nifty has been consolidating in the narrow range. The lower band for the Bank Nifty is expected at 43,300 and unless this level is breached, we can expect index to remain bullish for the coming days.

Q: Which are the sectors that can participate in the next upmove with Sensex?

Sectors like Pharma, Financial Services and PSU banks can participate in the next upmove with Sensex.

Q: 3 largecaps to bet on in the current market scenario?

Larsen & Toubro, Bank of Baroda, and Lupin are three largecaps to bet on in the current market scenario.

Q: Are the charts telling you that IT sector may be making itself ready for sharp upmove considering the consolidation on monthly charts?

Considering the monthly technical setup, we don’t expect sharp upmove in the IT Index in the near future. Sustainability at higher level is the issue with IT Index as of now. Intermediate trend of the index is bearish as index has been forming lower tops and lower bottoms on the weekly charts.

Giant company Infosys is also trading in a big down gap which was formed post last earning announcements. This gap can act as a resistance for short to medium term. However downside in the IT Index also seems limited as 26,200 is a long term support for NSE IT Index.

