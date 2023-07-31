MC Interview | Chartist Rohit Srivastava explains why the Nifty might not be done with the rally yet

Rohit Srivastava thinks the market is not done with the current rally

"While August month does put a time constraint on the outlook, I do not think we are done with the current rally," said Rohit Srivastava, Founder and Strategist at Indiacharts.com, in an interview with Moneycontrol.

He feels valuations are high at a stock-specific or sector level but not at a market-wide level and thus cannot be a reason for concern yet for the general stock market.

A market veteran with nearly 30 years of experience, Srivastava believes metals sector comprising stocks in the steel, copper and aluminum space, is likely to do well in August and speed should pick up as investors reassess the potential for the sector on the back of global spending increases by governments around the world.

Q: Do you think we are done with the market bull run for the time being due to high valuations or do you still expect 20,500-21,000 on the Nifty in August series?

While August month does put a time constraint on the outlook, I do not think we are done with the current rally and it is likely to head toward 20,600 and eventually 21,000 in the coming months. The recent correction to 19,563 was a pullback only due to monthly expiration and central bank policy announcements.

Valuations are high at a stock-specific or sector level but not at a market-wide level and cannot be a reason for concern yet for the general stock market.

Earnings growth throughout 2022-2023 has been steady even as the rate has changed a bit from time to time. That is the ultimate driver of market trends.

Q: Bank Nifty also behaved in line with the Nifty50. Will it find it difficult to get back to its recent high or will it easily surpass the 47,000 mark in the August series?

The 20-DMA (day moving average) at 45,368 is critical near-term support and if it holds on a closing basis we should be ready to make it back to new highs in Bank Nifty. Once we go to new highs the move may continue toward 48,400.

Q: Two stocks that can possibly see a healthy run-up in the August series?

While we do not give advise let me mention that the rally is getting broad-based and in that sense sectors that were laggards are also picking up and joining the move higher. One such sector is the metals sector comprising stocks in the steel, copper and aluminum space. These are likely to do well in August and speed should pick up as investors reassess the potential for the sector on the back of global spending increases by governments around the world.

Q: Do you expect the consolidation breakout on the higher side towards 55,000 on the Nifty FMCG, before any major correction?

The FMCG index held the support near the 40 DEMA (day exponential moving average) at 52,154 and as long as we do not close below that the odds of going back to 55,000 are high.

Q: Considering the breakout of support trendlines (from April as well as June lows), do you see the Nifty IT falling below July lows or will it take support at 200-day EMA?

I would not turn bearish on the IT sector just because it is underperforming for the time being. The bottom might be in for the sector but it is facing headwinds from near-term news flows. In general, during a bull market, most sectors will participate but in different degrees.

Till global economic activity gets further traction IT index may consolidate longer. The 200 EMA may whipsaw both ways while that is happening so it may not help as a support or resistance.

Q: Do you see relentless buying continuing in Nifty Midcap and Small cap indices in the August series too?

The Mid and Small-cap indices are showing amazing resilience and while it would be good to get a short-term correction in them like we have seen in Bank Nifty the larger trend may not change.

Rotation is high and for every stock that corrects there are more going higher and the net effect is positive on the index. It is hard to bet against that.

The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.