MC Interview | Chartist Rohit Srivastava expects Nifty at 20,000 by August barring small pullbacks

Rohit Srivastava of Indiacharts

In an interview with Moneycontrol, Rohit Srivastava, the founder of Indiacharts, a data analytics company, states that the Elliot Wave theory indicates an upward extension in the markets.

According to him, this implies that although there may be minor pullbacks lasting 1-3 days, the market will continue to rise. He believes that this increases the likelihood of the Nifty reaching 20,000 by August.

Rohit Srivastava, who has been a market veteran for nearly 30 years, believes overall, the Bank Nifty should head towards 49,000 in the next move.

Also read: MC Interview | Startups that had to go out of business already have: SoftBank's Rajeev Misra

Q: Will the Nifty climb to 20,000 by July or August? Also, will it be easy ride for the index as per your Elliott Wave theory?

Elliot Wave theory shows that markets are extending higher which means that this move will see small 1-3 day pullbacks but keep going higher. This has raised the odds of hitting 20,000 in Nifty by August. Our Strike software also shows that seasonality is extremely favourable for Nifty in July. The 10-year data shows that July has the highest monthly return of an average of 3.18 percent. This data point also supports the idea that this move will continue higher even as we enter results season.

Q: Will Nifty IT be able to sustain above 50-day EMA (28,883) in the coming weeks?

The IT sector has been a late entrant in the move higher. According to Fibonacci extensions for the current wave, the Nifty IT index can head toward 31,716 in the coming weeks. This gives us a potential 7 percent upside compared to a seasonal return of 4.8 percent for tech stocks in July.

Q: Your two top stock ideas for the next couple of weeks for at least a 10 percent return potential?

We cannot make stock-specific recommendations as we are not an investment advisory company, Indiacharts works on data analytics to identify trends setups and signals based on available market data but we do not give buy/sell recommendations.

So, our data analytics suggests that in the most recent rally from June 26 financials were the best-performing stocks and FMCG stocks were the weakest and that might be the bet we would make for the coming weeks as well.

Q: Will the Bank Nifty consolidate above 44,000 mark before making a further march towards 46,000?

In the short term, 44,800 is the immediate support so a consolidation above 44,000 is a fair expectation before we head higher. The last two days have already seen a correction in bank stocks, so we are watching if it takes support at these levels or not. Overall Bank Nifty should head towards 49,000 in the next move.

Q: Brent crude futures have been struggling to get past 50-day EMA since April. Do you expect any strong move in the commodity which can take it above the same in the coming weeks?

Brent Oil has been taking support multiple times near $72 a barrel, however till we see a clear breakout above $82, the risk in oil is that it can dip towards $65 a barrel before we get a sustainable bottom in the prices of Brent crude. $65 a barrel is where oil prices bottomed in December 2021.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.