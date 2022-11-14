 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Interview | Bharti Airtel should cross Rs 1,000 by December but uptrend to be gradual, says this analyst

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 14, 2022 / 01:53 PM IST

The Nifty will cross the record high, but to stay above that, the markets will need a positive news flow that will improve the macro fundamentals for the Indian markets and thereby earnings of multiples, Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities says in an interview to Moneycontrol.

On Bharti Airtel, technically, he think it should cross Rs 1,000 mark by December-end as it has broken out of the trading range following the consolidation of the last 12 months.

However, the run-up in Airtel will be gradual, says Executive Vice President and Head of Research at Kotak with more 24 years of experience in equity & derivatives research.

Do you expect the Nifty at record high in December?

The market is finding it a bit rough mainly because of two reasons. The first reason is that at 18,300 levels the markets are trading with expensive valuations. The second is that the results season for Q2FY23 is over and most companies have reported numbers below street expectations. It will revise earnings marginally downward for FY23, and FY24 and roll forward to FY25.

However, based on positive cues from US markets that hyperinflation is starting to cool down from highs, and the dollar index is coming down from highs, which will help emerging markets to attract foreign inflows to equity markets. Nifty will cross the record high, but to sustain above the same, markets will need a positive news flow which will improve the macro fundamentals of Indian markets and thereby earnings of multiples.