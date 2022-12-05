 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Interview | 19,000 on Nifty looks possible this week, but sustenance above same could be challenging, says the technical chartist

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Dec 05, 2022 / 08:35 AM IST

Nifty 200 & Nifty 500 indices are yet to register a firm close above their respective October 2021 life high zones, Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls Securities says.

Sacchitanand Uttekar of Tradebulls Securities says 19,000 on the Nifty50 in the current week looks possible but sustenance above the same could be challenging.

As observed on its daily scale the ongoing bullish wave from the base of 16,747.70 (September 30) can be easily defined as a classic 5-Wave bullish structure with its termination zone placed around 18,810 to 19015, he explained in an interview to Moneycontrol.

The VP-Research (Derivatives & Technicals) with 16 years of experience in analysing Indian capital markets via financial data feels technically the best-case scenario for Bank Nifty on the upside could be a move towards 44,600 at this moment despite the fact that it has been trending well above its 5-week EMA (exponential moving average) level since its breakout on October 14, 2022.

Do you expect the Nifty50 to hit 19,000 in coming weeks, but will it sustain above the same thereafter? Also what is the medium term chart structure telling you about Nifty?

Yes 19,000 in the current week looks possible but sustenance above the same could be challenging. As observed on its daily scale the ongoing bullish wave from the base of 16,747.70 (September 30) can be easily defined as a classic 5-Wave bullish structure with its termination zone placed around 18,810 to 19015.

We have already witnessed last Thursday's expiry closing at 18,812 with its RSI (relative strength index) reading above its 75-level confirming its overbought state. But a reversal candlestick formation signal should be necessary to conclude its termination.