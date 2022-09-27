MC Explains: Why is the British pound getting pounded? Blame it on Liz Truss's tax largesse

The United Kingdom is ironically experiencing currency woes, a staple of emerging-market economies, as it battles high inflation and slowing growth.

The pound sterling hit a record low against the dollar on Tuesday amid worries that UK policymakers aren’t serious about defending the exchange rate. Market participants feel that there is a fair chance for the pound to hit parity against the dollar by the end of 2022.

But how did the UK find itself in such a bind and why is the pound on a free fall? Read on:

Why is the pound falling?

On September 23, the British government, led by the new prime minister Liz Truss, announced a package of sweeping tax cuts, the biggest since 1972. The government estimates that the cuts will cost $45 billion by 2026-27. The measures were aimed at lending a hand to the UK economy that is stumbling towards a recession. These fiscal measures, though, go against the grain of fighting inflation, which is the biggest bugbear for Britain right now. While the measures are aimed at capping energy prices for households, the ballooning fiscal debt would have an inflationary effect. Since inflation erodes the value of an economy’s currency, the pound sterling began its descent immediately to touch a record low against the dollar.

What other pressures await the pound?

Unfortunately for the pound, the Bank of England’s statement on possible support fell short of expectations. The UK treasury too didn't seem to offer much hope. The BoE indicated it will make a complete assessment of the government’s fiscal measures and would rather await the right moment for raising rates. This was against market expectations of an emergency rate hike ahead of the scheduled BoE policy meeting in November to support the pound. The BoE also didn’t indicate whether it would intervene in the forex market similar to many other economies to prop up its currency. As such, the UK’s forex pile at $108 billion as of August may not be sufficient to indulge in direct intervention.

How has the fiscal backdrop complicated the pound’s outlook?

The UK government’s finances have been stretched since taking emergency measures during the pandemic and in response to the Russia-Ukraine war. The latest tax cuts will add to the already staggering sovereign debt pile, perhaps endangering the BoE’s efforts to rein in inflation. Costs that came with the Brexit vote are also working against the exchange rate.

What does a falling pound mean for the UK?

The UK is not a large exporting economy such as Japan and China. Britain is running a large current account deficit, worsened by the ongoing energy crisis. Investments into the UK have given enough support to the pound in the past. However, a recession may tip the scales away from Britain into other competing economies. A weak pound has also made it worse for sovereign bonds there as yields have spiked. This adds to an already struggling exchequer’s expenses.

Is there a way out of this for the UK?

The government is hoping its tax cuts would spur businesses and households to consume and invest more while shielding them from the worst of the energy price surge. This would eventually lead to larger tax revenues, reducing the fiscal burden somewhat. Opposition parties, however, have pointed out that the latest measures disproportionately benefit the rich in which case the economy could find it difficult to show a broad-based recovery.