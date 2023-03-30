MC Explains: Why are mule accounts dangerous and how Sebi plans to use brokers as gatekeepers

Stockbrokers will soon have to play a more active role in preventing capital market frauds, including helping weed out mule accounts.

Stockbroker regulations will be amended to cast a responsibility on the market intermediary to monitor fraud and market abuse, SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch told media after a board meeting.

What are mule accounts?

As the name suggests, they are accounts that are set up only to “carry’” out or route illegal activities such as front running or circular trading. They are registered in the name of one person but are used by others such as fund managers or brokers.

Asha Menon