MC Explains| October exports decline; should the markets be worried?

Akash Podishetti
Nov 16, 2022 / 03:31 PM IST

Global central banks have aggressively raised interest rates to contain inflation. High interest rates at a time inflation is high means less money in the hands of their people, and hence less demand for goods.

Indian exports fell 17% on year to $29.78 billion in October, the first decline in close to two years, data released on November 15 showed.
Imports in the same month increased by 5.7%, resulting in a trade deficit of $26.91 billion.

What led to the drop in exports and what are its implications for the markets? Moneycontrol explains.

1) Why did exports fall in October?

Slowing global economic growth and geopolitical uncertainties following Russia's February invasion of Ukraine were two factors responsible for the drop.

