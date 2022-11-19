 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains | Nykaa’s controversial bonus issue decoded in five questions

Asha Menon
Nov 19, 2022 / 12:44 PM IST

The bonus issue denied investors a fair exit by blocking 83 percent of the share value, and disincentivising sales due to a higher tax rate. The Independent Directors are particularly culpable

A company usually issues additional shares if it wants to increase the liquidity of its stock or to avoid a change in its capital structure. (Photo by Anna Nekrashevich/Pexels)

Nykaa (FSN E-commerce Ventures) had lit up Dalal Street in a dazzling debut on  November 10, 2021. Investors had given it a nearly 80 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 1,125. Exactly a year later, the stock made news for different reasons.

On November 10 this year, the lock-in period of the pre-IPO investors ended, and the company announced a bonus issue with November 11 as the record date. While the company had stated its intent was to increase retail participation in the scrip, some investors saw this as denying them a fair exit.

Here is a quick reckoner.

What is a bonus issue?

A company issues additional shares to their investors in a certain proportion. For example, if it is a 2:1 bonus issue, then the investor gets two shares for every one he / she holds. Therefore, he / she ends up with three shares.