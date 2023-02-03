 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Explains| 3 Adani stocks on ASM radar. What does it mean for traders?

Kaushal Shroff
Feb 03, 2023 / 11:57 AM IST

On February 2, NSE put Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Ambuja Cement under the Additional Surveillance Measure framework

The market rout in the universe of listed Adani companies refuses to abate. The woes of the conglomerates continue to multiply, and for now, Adani Group's damage control tactics against the report by US short-seller Hindenburg Research have panned out disastrously.

The decision of Adani Enterprises to pull back its Follow-On Public Offering (FPO), even if taken “to protect the interest of its investing community,” upended the narrative for the company, evident adequately from the freewheeling downhill collapse playing out in all the Adani Group stocks.

On February 2, the NSE opted to put three firms of the Adani Group, namely Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, and Ambuja Cement under the Additional Surveillance Measure (ASM) framework. Specifically, the three scrips have satisfied the criterion for inclusion in Stage I of the short-term ASM framework.

Before we break down the nuances of what undergirds an ASM framework, its different types and when it is triggered, traders would like to know that under the ASM framework, the applicable rate of margin will be 50 percent or the current rate (in case the current rate of margin is higher than 50 percent).