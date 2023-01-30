 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC BudEx ends flat, Bharat Electronics top loser

Moneycontrol News
Jan 30, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

(L&T, Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Steel were the other big losers of the day, while Coal India and NTPC gained

Moneycontrol’s Budget Sensitive Index closed flat on January 30, as caution crept among investors ahead of the big economic event on February 1 as well as interest rate decisions by central banks.

Bharat Electronics was the biggest laggard on the index with the stock slumping over 6 percent. The Navratna PSU firm missed estimates in terms of profitability during the third quarter of FY23, while higher raw material costs impacted the EBITDA margins. Revenue, however, was in line with expectations.

The other worst performers were Larsen & Toubro (L&T),  Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Steel.