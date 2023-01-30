English
    MC BudEx ends flat, Bharat Electronics top loser

    (L&T, Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Steel were the other big losers of the day, while Coal India and NTPC gained

    Moneycontrol News
    January 30, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST
    India currently has the third largest fintech market in the world, behind only China and the US.

    Moneycontrol’s Budget Sensitive Index closed flat on January 30, as caution crept among investors ahead of the big economic event on February 1 as well as interest rate decisions by central banks.

    Bharat Electronics was the biggest laggard on the index with the stock slumping over 6 percent. The Navratna PSU firm missed estimates in terms of profitability during the third quarter of FY23, while higher raw material costs impacted the EBITDA margins. Revenue, however, was in line with expectations.

    Also Read: Bharat Electronics down after Q3 profit disappoints but ICICI Securities sees 37% upside

    The other worst performers were Larsen & Toubro (L&T),  Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Steel.