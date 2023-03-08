MC A10 index zooms for the 6th session, energy stocks lead the march

MC A10 index – a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks – extended the winning run to another day on March 8 as buying continued in all Adani Group stocks. The index was up 2.95 percent at 41.17.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

All 10 stocks saw buying, taking the index higher. The heavy lifting was done by the energy portfolio. Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Transmission and Adani Wilmar were all locked in a 5 percent upper circuit.

With gains, the cumulative market cap of the Adani Group stocks reached Rs 9.17 lakh crore.

The gains followed after the company said it prepaid the Rs 7,374 crore (more than $900 million) share-backed financing made by various international and domestic financial institutions, about two years ahead of latest maturity date. The conglomerate pledged to prepay all remaining loans by the end of March.

The move is a part of the plan to cut overall promoter leverage backed by shares of Adani Group's listed companies and repay all share-backed financing by March 31, irrespective of later maturity dates.

GQG Partners, which recently invested $1.9 billion, has said it would likely expand its investment in the Adani group.