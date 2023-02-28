MC A10 Index zooms 8% on gains in Adani Enterprises

MC A10 index–a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks– snapped a seven-day losing run on February 28 on the back of low-level buying in some of the companies even as the benchmark indices closed half percent lower.

The index was up 7.63 percent at 29.82 from the previous day’s close. In the last 14 sessions, the index has closed in the green just twice.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

The index was largely supported by 14 percent gains in flagship Adani Enterprises. Gain of 5 percent each in Adani Green Energy, Adani Ports and Adani Power also helped the index.

Moneycontrol News