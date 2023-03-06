MC A10 index up 5%, gains for fifth straight session; Adani Enterprises shines again

MC A10 index – a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks – extended the winning run to another day on March 6 as buying continued in all Adani Group stocks. It was up 4.56 percent to 39.99.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

All but one of the 10 stocks saw buying taking the index higher. The heavy lifting was done by Adani Enterprises while Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar and NDTV were locked at 5 percent upper circuit.

Ambuja Cement was the only stock from the Group that closed in the red.

With gains, the cumulative market cap of the Adani Group stocks reached Rs 8.84 lakh crore. Also read: Adani stuffs power plant with $1 billion debt that won’t go down This comes despite the outlook for Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL) was revised to "negative" on account of the "deterioration in the Adani group’s financial flexibility", ratings agency ICRA said on March 3. The decision is based on a "sharp decline in share prices" and an "increase in the yield of international bonds" raised by the Adani group entities, ICRA stated in its report.

Moneycontrol News