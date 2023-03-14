 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC A10 Index tanks for fourth day on Group-wide selling; Adani Enterprises biggest drag

Moneycontrol News
Mar 14, 2023 / 07:01 PM IST

The biggest loser was Adani Enterprises, which has the largest weight in the index. The stock plunged nearly 8 percent

MC A10 Index – a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks – continued its losing run for the fourth session on March 14 as the index fell 5.63 percent to 37.12 led by selling pressure in all Group stocks.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

The biggest loser was Adani Enterprises, which has the largest weight in the index. The stock plunged nearly 8 percent. Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar, and NDTV worsened the situation by falling to their respective circuit limits.

Cement makers ACC and Ambuja Cement also fell 2 percent and 4 percent, respectively.