MC A10 Index tanks for fourth day on Group-wide selling; Adani Enterprises biggest drag

The yield on these bonds may fall further if the company repays the loans or redeems their upcoming bonds on time.

MC A10 Index – a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks – continued its losing run for the fourth session on March 14 as the index fell 5.63 percent to 37.12 led by selling pressure in all Group stocks.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

The biggest loser was Adani Enterprises, which has the largest weight in the index. The stock plunged nearly 8 percent. Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar, and NDTV worsened the situation by falling to their respective circuit limits.

Cement makers ACC and Ambuja Cement also fell 2 percent and 4 percent, respectively.

Thanks to the cut, the cumulative market cap of the Adani Group stocks fell to Rs 8.92 lakh crore.

This was despite the yield on the Adani Group’s dollar bonds eased by up to 500 basis points (bps) in the last two weeks after the company paid back loans prior to the redemption date, dealers said.

According to Bloomberg data, the yield on the overseas bonds of Adani Electricity Mumbai Infra fell to 8.7614 percent on March 13, from 9.4626 percent on February 28. Adani Green Energy’s bond yield fell to 12.72 percent from 18.3702 percent.

Bond yields of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone and Adani International Container Terminal fell to 8.871 percent and 6.857 percent, respectively, from 9.586 percent and 7.0388 percent earlier.