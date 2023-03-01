 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC A10 index surges 10% to log best day ever amid all round buying in Adani stocks

Shubham Raj
Mar 01, 2023 / 05:01 PM IST

Signage atop the Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, India, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Bonds of the Indian billionaires flagship firm plunged to distressed levels in US trading, and the company abruptly pulled a record domestic stock offering after the Adani group suffered a $92 billion market crash. Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

MC A10 index – a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks – extended the winning run to another day on March 1 thanks to low-level buying in some of the stocks. It was up 10.42 percent to 32.92. This was the best single-day gain since its base date in August 2022.

However, in the last 15 sessions, this is the third close in the green for the index.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

All 10 stocks saw buying taking the index higher. The heavy lifting was done by Adani Enterprises again, which surged nearly 16 percent. Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar and NDTV were locked at 5 percent upper circuit.