 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

MC A10 Index slumps for 7th session, ends 6% lower thanks to Group wide selling

Shubham Raj
Feb 27, 2023 / 04:42 PM IST

Only Adani Ports closed with a marginal gain of 0.61 percent.

Signage of Adani Group in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, on Feb. 15, 2023. Photographer: Indranil Aditya/Bloomberg

MC A10 index – a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks – ended lower for the seventh straight session on February 27. It was down 6.21 percent to 27.70 against 100.37 on January 24. In the last t13 sessions, the index has closed in the green just once.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

The index was dragged down by Adani Enterprises that fell about 10 percent. Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, each of which were locked at lower circuits also hurt the index.

Only Adani Ports closed with a marginal gain of 0.61 percent.