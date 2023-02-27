MC A10 Index slumps for 7th session, ends 6% lower thanks to Group wide selling

MC A10 index – a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks – ended lower for the seventh straight session on February 27. It was down 6.21 percent to 27.70 against 100.37 on January 24. In the last t13 sessions, the index has closed in the green just once.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

The index was dragged down by Adani Enterprises that fell about 10 percent. Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, each of which were locked at lower circuits also hurt the index.

Only Adani Ports closed with a marginal gain of 0.61 percent.

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel One, advised against trading in Adani Group stocks. They are “certainly an ‘avoid’ at this juncture,” he said. “Due to the recent fiasco, the long-term structure has been damaged and considering the sell off with huge volumes, the recovery is unlikely in not only a few weeks but a few months as well. Whenever such a big fall comes; prices tend to slip into a long slumber phase. In between, a small piece of news flow may provide some momentum but largely speaking, this entire group is not going to do much,” added Chavan. Related stories Borrowings by states or their organisations have to be within 3.5% of GSDP: Finance Secretary TV Som...

RBI slaps Rs 1 lakh penalty on Vyaparik Audhyogik Sahakari Bank

Investors' wealth plunges Rs 10.42 lakh crore in 7 trading sessions The market cap of all Adani Group stock stood at Rs 6.81 lakh crore – a fraction of the peak valuation of Rs 22.96 lakh crore. Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Shubham Raj has five years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on PMS-AIF industry, telecom and new-age companies. His last stint was with The Economic Times where he wrote on stock markets and led IPO reportage.