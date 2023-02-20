MC A10 index slips another 5% due to a fall in Adani Enterprises

MC A10 index – a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks – ended sharply lower on February 20 as bears continued to mount pressure on the stocks.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

The index fell about 5.36 percent to 35.37 and was pulled down by heavyweights Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission. They fell 5-7 percent each.

Meanwhile, gains in Adani Power provided some support to the index.

The rout continues even when the Group has hired top-shelf US crisis communication and legal teams, scrapped an $850 million coal plant purchase, reined in expenses, repaid some debt and promises to repay more. Investors say they're watching two things: the group's high leverage ratios and its ability to generate cash flow after losing $2.5 billion in fresh funds from its withdrawn share sale.

Buy Metropolis Healthcare; target of Rs 1720: YES Securities

Adani management has been taking steps to address these concerns. They told bondholders on a call Thursday that the goal is to cut the group's ratio of net debt to Ebitda to below three times next year, from the current 3.2 times, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter. Meanwhile, Adani Total Gas has been hit hardest among the group stocks.

