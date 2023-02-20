 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC A10 index slips another 5% due to a fall in Adani Enterprises

Shubham Raj
Feb 20, 2023 / 08:01 PM IST

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

Signage of Adani Group gas station in Ahmedabad, India, on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

MC A10 index – a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks – ended sharply lower on February 20 as bears continued to mount pressure on the stocks.

The index fell about 5.36 percent to 35.37 and was pulled down by heavyweights Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission. They fell 5-7 percent each.

Meanwhile, gains in Adani Power provided some support to the index.