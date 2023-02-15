 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

MC A10 index slips 1%, dragged by Adani Green, Adani Gas

Moneycontrol News
Feb 15, 2023 / 01:06 PM IST

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap

Signage atop the Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, India

MC A10 index – a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks – was trading lower on the February 15 afternoon despite some positive newsflow for the embattled ports-to-power conglomerate. The index was down about a percent at noon.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

The index was pulled down by Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, which were all locked in 5 percent lower circuits. Gains in ACC, Ambuja Cement and Adani Enterprises offered some support.

Since the base date of index (August 23, 2022), Adani Green has lost nearly two third of its value. Adani Power, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas have lost 65-72 percent.