MC A10 index slips 1%, dragged by Adani Green, Adani Gas

Signage atop the Adani Group headquarters in Ahmedabad, India

MC A10 index – a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks – was trading lower on the February 15 afternoon despite some positive newsflow for the embattled ports-to-power conglomerate. The index was down about a percent at noon.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

The index was pulled down by Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission, which were all locked in 5 percent lower circuits. Gains in ACC, Ambuja Cement and Adani Enterprises offered some support.

Since the base date of index (August 23, 2022), Adani Green has lost nearly two third of its value. Adani Power, Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas have lost 65-72 percent.

To shore up investor confidence, the conglomerate has said it has adequate cash reserves and its listed companies are able to refinance their debts. The shares of Adani group companies have been hammered after US short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the company of stock manipulation and other wrongdoings while expressing concern over its debt situation.

Adani Group’s gross debt stood at 2.26 trillion rupees ($27.3 billion) at the end of September and that amount is forecast to remain steady through the end of March, the company said in a release on February 14.

With a gross debt of Rs 47,300 crore, Adani Green is the most leveraged among the conglomerate’s companies. However, research firm Bernstein believes that even if it divests all its assets, the renewable energy firm will still be on a growth path.

“Renewable assets can fetch 8-10x EV/EBITDA multiple. Applying the same for Adani Green, we see an EV of Rs 45,100 crore – Rs 56,400 crore. This is enough to clear the entire debt taken by Adani Green,” the foreign research firm said.