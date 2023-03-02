 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC A10 index gains for third straight day, ends 2% higher led by Adani's energy portfolio

Shubham Raj
Mar 02, 2023 / 05:43 PM IST

All 10 stocks saw buying taking the index higher. The heavy lifting was done by Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar and NDTV that were locked at 5 percent upper circuit.

MC A10 index – a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks – extended the winning run to another day on March 2 as buying continued in all Adani Group stocks. It was up 1.72 percent to 33.49. This was the third straight day of gains.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

This was despite the Supreme Court asking the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to probe whether the conglomerate had violated any securities law. SEBI will submit its report within two months, said the apex court.