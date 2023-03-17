MC A10 Index gains for the third straight day, Adani Green and Adani Transmission hit upper circuit

MC A10 Index – a sentimeter of Adani group stocks – extended the winning run to the third day on March 17 and closed 3 percent higher at 39.83, with most scrips ending in the green.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

Barring ACC and NDTV, which ended down a little over a percent each, all Adani stocks closed higher from the previous day. Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit. Adani Enterprises and Adani Wilmar closed up over a percent higher.

The gains pushed up the cumulative market cap of the Adani group stocks to Rs 9.44 lakh crore.

Moneycontrol News