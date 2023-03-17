MC A10 Index gains for the third straight day, Adani Green and Adani Transmission hit upper circuit

live bse live

MC A10 Index – a sentimeter of Adani group stocks – extended the winning run to the third day on March 17 and closed 3 percent higher at 39.83, with most scrips ending in the green.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

Barring ACC and NDTV, which ended down a little over a percent each, all Adani stocks closed higher from the previous day. Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission were locked in a 5 percent upper circuit. Adani Enterprises and Adani Wilmar closed up over a percent higher.

The gains pushed up the cumulative market cap of the Adani group stocks to Rs 9.44 lakh crore.

At close, the Sensex was up 355.06 points, or 0.62 percent, at 57,989.90, while the Nifty was up 114.40 points or 0.67 percent at 17,100.

Amid positive global cues, the market started gap-up on the final day of the week and remained positive, but witnessed some profit booking in mid-session. Eventually, it managed to close higher but for the week, the Sensex and the Nifty lost nearly 2 percent each.