MC A10 index falls over 8% as Adani Enterprises weighs heavy; another Rs 50,000 crore gone

Moneycontrol News
Feb 22, 2023 / 05:02 PM IST

Flagship Adani Enterprises was the biggest index loser, plunging 11 percent to Rs 1,398. Adani Ports tanked over 7 percent from the previous close to end the day at Rs 540.95

MC A10 index—a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks—closed deep in the red, down more than over 8 percent on February 22, reducing the market capitalisation of the port-to-power conglomerate to Rs 7.57 trillion, Rs 50,000 crore lower than the previous close.

The group's market capitalisation is now lower than India's third most valued company HDFC Bank's Rs 8.98 trillion.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

Adani Enterprises was the top loser on the index, ending at Rs 1,398, down 11 percent from the previous day's close. Adani Ports was the next big loser, tanking over 7 percent to Rs 540.95. Most other stocks hit the 5 percent lower circuit as the sentiment worsened against the group.