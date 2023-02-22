MC A10 index falls over 8% as Adani Enterprises weighs heavy; another Rs 50,000 crore gone

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

MC A10 index—a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks—closed deep in the red, down more than over 8 percent on February 22, reducing the market capitalisation of the port-to-power conglomerate to Rs 7.57 trillion, Rs 50,000 crore lower than the previous close.

The group's market capitalisation is now lower than India's third most valued company HDFC Bank's Rs 8.98 trillion.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

Adani Enterprises was the top loser on the index, ending at Rs 1,398, down 11 percent from the previous day's close. Adani Ports was the next big loser, tanking over 7 percent to Rs 540.95. Most other stocks hit the 5 percent lower circuit as the sentiment worsened against the group.

Wikipedia on February 21 alleged that a lot of "puffery" was created around tycoon Gautam Adani, his family and the apples-to-airport group by adding "non-neutral material and removing warnings" on its site.

"Over 40 later banned or blocked sockpuppets or undeclared paid editors created or revised nine related articles on the Adani family and family businesses. Many of them edited several of the articles and added non-neutral material or puffery," it said.

Adding to the woes, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has sought details of all ratings of local loans and securities of Adani group companies from credit rating firms.

"Sebi is probably trying to ascertain whether the sharp fall in stock prices of several Adani companies would have any bearing on the liquidity positions," a person aware of the communication from the regulator told ET.

Ever since the publication of the Hindenburg report, more than Rs 11.64 trillion has been wiped out from the group's market capitalization. The American short-seller has accused the company of share manipulation and also flagged its debt. The company has denied the accusations but that seems to have done little to assuage the investors.