MC A10 index falls 4% dragged by Adani's energy portfolio, Adani Enterprises

MC A10 index – a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks – continued its losing streak on February 21 as bears continued to mount pressure on the stocks.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

The index fell about 3.51 percent to 34.12 and was pulled down by heavyweights Adani Enterprises, Adani Green Energy, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmission. They fell 3-5 percent each.

Meanwhile, gains in Adani Power provided some support to the index.

