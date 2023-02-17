 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC A10 index ends 6% down as the Adani saga plays out in Supreme Court

Shubham Raj
Feb 17, 2023 / 07:00 PM IST

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

MC A10 index—a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks – ended sharply lower on the February 17 as the Supreme Court heard a bunch of petitions seeking its intervention into the hammering of the ports-to-power conglomerate’s scrips in the aftermath of a report by American short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The index fell about 6 percent to 37.37, pulled down by heavyweights Adani Enterprises, which was down 4 over percent, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmissio, which were both locked in 5 percent lower circuit.

Gains in Ambuja Cement and Adani Wilmar provided some support to the index.