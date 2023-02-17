MC A10 index ends 6% down as the Adani saga plays out in Supreme Court

MC A10 index—a sentimeter of Adani Group stocks – ended sharply lower on the February 17 as the Supreme Court heard a bunch of petitions seeking its intervention into the hammering of the ports-to-power conglomerate’s scrips in the aftermath of a report by American short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The index fell about 6 percent to 37.37, pulled down by heavyweights Adani Enterprises, which was down 4 over percent, Adani Total Gas and Adani Transmissio, which were both locked in 5 percent lower circuit.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

Gains in Ambuja Cement and Adani Wilmar provided some support to the index.

The Supreme Court rejected the government’s offer to suggest in a sealed cover the names of members and the scope of a proposed committee to examine stock market regulatory mechanisms after Adani company stocks crashed in the wake of the Hindenburg report.

The court said it will now appoint the committee members and also draw up its scope.

The court also reserved its orders on public interest litigations pertaining to the impact of the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group.

The report has accused the group of manipulating stocks and other wrongdoings, which has been denied by the company.