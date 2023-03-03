MC A10 index clocks best single-day gains, zooms 14% on all-round buying

MC A10 index – a sentimeter of Adani group scrips – extended the winning run by another day on March 3 following a bunch of block deals that lifted the outlook on the stocks.

The index was up 14.22 percent to 38.25, the single biggest one-day gain in the index, trumping the 10 percent gain on March 1.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

All 10 stocks saw buying. The heavy lifting was done by flagship Adani Enterprises again, which surged nearly 17 percent. Adani Ports also rose about 10 percent. Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar and NDTV were all locked in a 5 percent upper circuit.

Shubham Raj has five years of experience covering capital markets. He primarily writes on stocks with special focus on PMS-AIF industry, telecom and new-age companies. His last stint was with The Economic Times where he wrote on stock markets and led IPO reportage.