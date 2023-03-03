MC A10 index clocks best single-day gains, zooms 14% on all-round buying

The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of its Corporate House on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, India (Image: Reuters)

MC A10 index – a sentimeter of Adani group scrips – extended the winning run by another day on March 3 following a bunch of block deals that lifted the outlook on the stocks.

The index was up 14.22 percent to 38.25, the single biggest one-day gain in the index, trumping the 10 percent gain on March 1.

The index captures the real-time price movement in all 10 Adani group stocks. The individual companies in A10 have weights in proportion to their total market cap.

All 10 stocks saw buying. The heavy lifting was done by flagship Adani Enterprises again, which surged nearly 17 percent. Adani Ports also rose about 10 percent. Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Adani Total Gas, Adani Transmission, Adani Wilmar and NDTV were all locked in a 5 percent upper circuit.

The March 3 rally pushed the market cap of the embattled power-to-ports group to above $100 billion again. The m-cap collectively stood at Rs 8.54 lakh crore.

The gains come after the promoters of the Adani group sold shares worth Rs 15,446 crore in four of its listed entities to GQG Partners, a US-based global equity-investment boutique firm.

Adani Enterprises sold shares worth Rs 5,460 crore, Adani Ports & SEZ Rs 5,282 crore, Adani Green Energy Rs 2,806 crore, and electricity distributor Adani Transmission Rs 1,898 crore. The proceeds will be used by the promoters to retire debt and for other purposes.

The group has said it will set up two cement manufacturing plants, 15,000 MW of renewable power projects and a data centre in Andhra Pradesh as it looks to double down on its presence in the state.