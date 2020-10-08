Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO: Alankit website down as investors rush to check allotment status

Website of Alankit Assignments, ipo.alankit.com, crashed on October 8 morning as people rushed to check their share allotment status for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO.

The financial services conglomerate the registrar of the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO.



Alankit IPO website after entering all detail only showed buffering symbol and after some time goes to the start page without giving status detail. Mazgaon IPO

— sachin kate (@KateKates459) October 8, 2020

The crash was reported on Twitter by multiple people.

Where did you check the Mazagon allotment status? It's not yet available in Alankit portal.. pic.twitter.com/vafz3Nbd15— Bhaskar (@bhaskarvh) October 7, 2020



Alankit handles big ipos but cant manage to build a good server infra. — Dipesh Parmar (@dipeshparmar46) October 8, 2020



Moneycontrol could not get a comment from Alankit Assignments regading the issue.

Subscribers to the issue can alternatively visit BSE website to check their allotment status. Here's how you can your allotment status:

1) Check box "Equity" in issue type;2) Select "Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders" in the dropdown under the issue name;3) Enter your application number;4) Enter PAN;

5) Press or click the "Search" button.

The initial public offering (IPO) allotment of the country's largest defence company has been finalised today. Generally, the processing happens on working days. Hence, unblocking of funds from ASBA account or refunds are expected to be completed around October 8 and shares will be credited to all eligible investors by October 9. Shares will list on exchanges on October 12.

The Rs 444-crore public issue of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders witnessed overwhelming response from investors as it was subscribed 157.4 times during September 29-October 1.