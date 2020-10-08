172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|mazagon-dock-shipbuilders-ipo-alankit-website-down-as-investors-rush-to-check-allotment-status-5937331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 08, 2020 11:38 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO: Alankit website down as investors rush to check allotment status

Shares will list on exchanges on October 12.

Moneycontrol News

Website of Alankit Assignments, ipo.alankit.com, crashed on October 8 morning as people rushed to check their share allotment status for Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO.

The financial services conglomerate the registrar of the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO.

The crash was reported on Twitter by multiple people.

Close



Moneycontrol could not get a comment from Alankit Assignments regading the issue.

Subscribers to the issue can alternatively visit BSE website to check their allotment status. Here's how you can your allotment status:

1) Check box "Equity" in issue type;
2) Select "Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders" in the dropdown under the issue name;
3) Enter your application number;
4) Enter PAN;

5) Press or click the "Search" button.

The initial public offering (IPO) allotment of the country's largest defence company has been finalised today. Generally, the processing happens on working days. Hence, unblocking of funds from ASBA account or refunds are expected to be completed around October 8 and shares will be credited to all eligible investors by October 9. Shares will list on exchanges on October 12.

All about the IPO allotment process for retail investors
The Rs 444-crore public issue of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders witnessed overwhelming response from investors as it was subscribed 157.4 times during September 29-October 1.
First Published on Oct 8, 2020 11:36 am

