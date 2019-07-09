App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 11:11 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Max Life’s Mihir Vora positive on IT and consumption

Talking about the slowdown in the economy, he said, “We have seen it (slowdown ) in two-wheelers, cars and commercial vehicles numbers for quite some time. So the slowdown should not come as a surprise."

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Mihir Vora, director and chief investment officer of Max Life Insurance, is positive on the IT sector "as the US economy seems to be chugging along well."

"I do not see rupee appreciating beyond a point, so 68-69/dollar that we see should remain stable,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“We have seen that the government has announced plans to borrow from overseas markets on the fixed income side but that does not mean that the currency will appreciate. It probably means that the volatility in the currency will remain limited. Therefore, I see IT as a segment, especially the largecap IT is a good segment to be in,” Vora explained.

Close

We do not think consumption as a theme is going to go away, said Vora. He, however, expects earnings cut in Q1 of FY20 for sectors like consumption.

related news

Talking about the slowdown in the economy, he said, “We have seen it (slowdown ) in two-wheelers, cars and commercial vehicles numbers for quite some time. So the slowdown should not come as a surprise."

“The monetary policy, as well as the budget, do take cognizance of this slowing down and ample measures being taken to jumpstart the economy by supplying liquidity to the financial system and that is welcome," Vora added.

“Therefore, we see interest rates and liquidity being eased out over the next few quarters and that will continue,” he further mentioned.

Source: CNBC-TV 18
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 10:06 pm

tags #Business #India #markets #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.