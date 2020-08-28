172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|max-india-shares-fall-5-on-relisting-day-5768241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Max India shares fall 5% on relisting day

Max India resumed trading on BSE and NSE on August 28. The company, earlier known as Advaita Allied Health Services Limited, is a part of the $3-billion Max Group.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Even as the broader market sentiment was bullish, shares of Max India fell 5 percent on BSE on the day of its relisting.

The stock debuted at Rs 80 on BSE but fell 5 percent soon to touch its lower price band at Rs 76 on August 28.

Max India resumed trading on BSE and NSE on August 28. The company, earlier known as Advaita Allied Health Services Limited, is a part of the $3-billion Max Group.

Close

The new Max India is the holding company of Max Group’s senior-care business Antar and the skilling company Max Skill First.

The relisting of Max India follows Max Healthcare’s listing last week. In a media release, the company said listings are the outcome of a comprehensive scheme announced last year that involved a series of transactions, including the demerger of KKR-backed Radiant Lifecare’s assets into Max Healthcare, which resulted in the listing of merged Max Healthcare.
First Published on Aug 28, 2020 03:52 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Max India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.