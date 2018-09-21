App
Last Updated : Sep 21, 2018 02:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Max India gains 5% after JV co to sell 49.7% stake in Max Healthcare

Life Healthcare Group Holdings, South Africa, equal JV Partner in Max Healthcare Institute, has decided to sell its entire 49.70 percent equity stake held in Max Healthcare to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Max India gained 5.4 percent intraday Friday as its joint venture (JV) company has decided to sell its stake in JV company.

Life Healthcare Group Holdings, South Africa, equal JV Partner in Max Healthcare Institute, has decided to sell its entire 49.70 percent equity stake held in Max Healthcare to Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. LP.

The sell transactions may complete through its portfolio company, Radiant Life Care Private Limited.

The consummation of the proposed transaction is subject to fulfilment of various conditions set out in the intimation given by Life Healthcare to the

Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

At 14:04 hrs Max India was quoting at Rs 82.80, up Rs 1.65, or 2.03 percent on the BSE.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 21, 2018 02:12 pm

