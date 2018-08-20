App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 11:04 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mawana Sugars rises nearly 13% on board approval to set up new Distillery at UP

The company received approval to explore the possibility of expansion of NSC Distillery by 30 KLPD.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Mawana Sugars rose nearly 13 percent intraday Monday as company board has given in-principle approval for installation of incinerator boiler, evaporators and bagasse shed at its unit Meerut, UP with an estimated cost of Rs 29 crore.

Also, it received approval to explore the possibility of expansion of NSC Distillery by 30 KLPD.

And for apply to Government of India, Department of Food and Public Distribution (DFPD) for putting up a new distillery of 120 KLPD at Mawana Sugar Works, Mawana, UP.

The company had reported profit of Rs 23.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2018 against loss of Rs 25.54 crore in April 2018.

At 10:55 hrs Mawana Sugars was quoting at Rs 42.90, up Rs 3.85, or 9.86 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 11:04 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

