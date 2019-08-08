App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 06:27 PM IST | Source: PTI

Matrimony.com net profit records at Rs 9.32 crore for April-June quarter

Total income during April-June 2019 quarter grew to Rs 99.90 crore from Rs 92.29 crore registered year ago.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Matchmaking and marriage related service provider Matrimony.com on August 8 recorded net profits for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 at Rs 9.32 crore.

The city-based firm had recorded net profits at Rs 15.51 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2019 net profits of the company was at Rs 42.45 crore.

For the year ending March 31, 2019 total income was at Rs 364.01 crore, the company said in a notification.

On the financial performance, company Chairman and Managing Director, Murugavel Janakiraman said the year has commenced well with a strong revenue growth along with improved profitability margins.

"We are constantly evolving and innovating to meet the changing customer expectations. This focus will help us sustain the momentum," he said.

According to a company statement, it has four million active profiles as on June 30, 2019.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 566.85 apiece down by 2.29 percent over previous close in BSE.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 06:15 pm

tags #Business #Companies #earnings #India #markets #Matrimony.com #Results

