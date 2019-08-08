Matrimony.com net profit records at Rs 9.32 crore for April-June quarter

Matchmaking and marriage related service provider Matrimony.com on August 8 recorded net profits for the quarter ending June 30, 2019 at Rs 9.32 crore.

The city-based firm had recorded net profits at Rs 15.51 crore during corresponding quarter of previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2019 net profits of the company was at Rs 42.45 crore.

Total income during April-June 2019 quarter grew to Rs 99.90 crore from Rs 92.29 crore registered year ago.

For the year ending March 31, 2019 total income was at Rs 364.01 crore, the company said in a notification.

On the financial performance, company Chairman and Managing Director, Murugavel Janakiraman said the year has commenced well with a strong revenue growth along with improved profitability margins.

"We are constantly evolving and innovating to meet the changing customer expectations. This focus will help us sustain the momentum," he said.

According to a company statement, it has four million active profiles as on June 30, 2019.