Massive selloff! Sensex has seen 11 such falls in the last 5 years

The Indian market witnessed strong selloff on January 6 as the rising tensions between the US and Iran spooked investors and made them avoid riskier equities and rush to safe-haven assets.

The S&P BSE Sensex plunged 850 points in intraday trade while Nifty50 gave broke below 12,000 on the downside as rising geopolitical concerns sent crude higher and India Gold to fresh record highs.

The BSE Sensex closed 788 points, or 1.90 percent, down at 40,676.63, while the Nifty50 settled 234 points, or 1.91 percent, down at 11,993.05. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 2.31 percent and 1.96 percent, respectively.

"The US-Iran tensions spooked Indian market badly throughout the day as financials and metals led the fall which was pretty broad-based. Risk-off was evident as Gold jumped to a 7-year high. Rising oil prices also took a toll on the market," said S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities.

The volatility index, India VIX surged 16.60 percent, marking its biggest single-day gain in a year.

This was the biggest fall in Sensex since July 8, 2019. On August 24, 2015, Sensex took a beating of 1,625 points or 5.94 percent, which was the biggest fall in points in the last five years.

In fact, in the last five years, there have been 40 such sessions (including today) in which Sensex plunged over 500 points, 20 sessions in which Sensex cracked over 600 points, and 11 sessions in which the market benchmark suffered a loss of over 700 points.

On January 6, 2019, the Indian market reacted negatively to rising crude oil prices. As India's dependence on crude imports as a percentage of consumption is the highest, its impact on the domestic economy and the market is also higher.

Along with crude, the weakness of the currency also weighed on the Indian market.

"Geopolitical tension has increased the risk of unknowns which is getting factored into the market. Just before the event took place, the Nifty50 index was trading in a new zone on the back of budget expectations. However, a forward PE of Nifty50 at 19 times was close to its previous peak which made it susceptible to any external shock," said Rusmik Oza, Senior VP (Head of Fundamental Research-PCG), Kotak Securities.