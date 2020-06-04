App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 12:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MAS Financial Services share price falls 5% after Q4 net profit slips 14%

The company's consolidated net profit of MAS Financial Services declined 14.23 percent YoY to Rs 35.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
MAS Financial Services share price cracked almost 5 percent in intraday trade on BSE on June 4, a day after the company reported a 14 percent decline in the March quarter net profit.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 14.23 percent YoY to Rs 35.69 crore as against Rs 41.61 crore during the same quarter in 2019.

The company's sales for the quarter rose 10.74 percent YoY to Rs 182.41 crore in Q4FY20. Sales stood at Rs 164.72 crore in the year-ago period.

related news

The company said with a Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio of 28.87 percent, sufficient liquidity due to very efficient liability management, excellent quality of the portfolio of around 1.14 percent of net stage 3 assets and by creating additional provisioning buffer, should enable the company to navigate the current unprecedented situation successfully.

At around 1220 hours, shares of the company were trading 3.16 percent down at Rs 612.

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 12:42 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #MAS Financial Services

