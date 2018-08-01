App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2018 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki to increase prices across various models in August

Country's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India has decided to increase prices across various models in August, citing rising commodity costs.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Country's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India has decided to increase prices across various models in August, citing rising commodity costs.

"There has been an adverse movement in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates etc. which is putting pressure on the bottomline," the company said in its filing.

Also, increase in fuel prices has further added to the cost due to increase in freight, it added.

Oil prices increased sharply this year with Brent crude futures hitting 3-1/2-year high of $80.50 a barrel in June but it recovered a bit to trade around $74 a barrel.

related news

"Hence, it has become imperative for us to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to the customers through a price increase across various models in August 2018," Maruti said.

This price increase shall vary for different models, it added.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki sold 1.64 lakh units in July, registering a 0.6 percent degrowth YoY on account of tepid sales growth in domestic business and weak exports.

Growth was largely dented by weak sales in mini car segment (Alto, WagonR), mid-size (Ciaz) and utility vehicles (Ertiga, Vitara Brezza etc).

Numbers are even far lower than Nomura expectations of 1.71 lakh units.

Domestic sales grew by 0.1 percent year-on-year to 1.54 lakh units while exports declined 9.9 percent to 10,219 units in month gone by.

At 13:15 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 9,354.00, down Rs 152.40, or 1.60 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Aug 1, 2018 01:19 pm

tags #Business #Maruti Suzuki India

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.