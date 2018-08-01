Maruti Suzuki to increase prices across various models in August

Country's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India has decided to increase prices across various models in August, citing rising commodity costs.

"There has been an adverse movement in commodity prices and foreign exchange rates etc. which is putting pressure on the bottomline," the company said in its filing.

Also, increase in fuel prices has further added to the cost due to increase in freight, it added.

Oil prices increased sharply this year with Brent crude futures hitting 3-1/2-year high of $80.50 a barrel in June but it recovered a bit to trade around $74 a barrel.

"Hence, it has become imperative for us to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to the customers through a price increase across various models in August 2018," Maruti said.

This price increase shall vary for different models, it added.

Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki sold 1.64 lakh units in July, registering a 0.6 percent degrowth YoY on account of tepid sales growth in domestic business and weak exports.

Growth was largely dented by weak sales in mini car segment (Alto, WagonR), mid-size (Ciaz) and utility vehicles (Ertiga, Vitara Brezza etc).

Numbers are even far lower than Nomura expectations of 1.71 lakh units.

Domestic sales grew by 0.1 percent year-on-year to 1.54 lakh units while exports declined 9.9 percent to 10,219 units in month gone by.

At 13:15 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 9,354.00, down Rs 152.40, or 1.60 percent on the BSE.