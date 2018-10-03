Maruti Suzuki skids 3% on vehicle recall

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India slipped 3.3 percent intraday Wednesday after company recalled Super Carry vehicles to inspect for a possible defect in fuel pump assembly.

640 vehicles in the domestic market manufactured between January 20 and July 14, 2018 will be covered in this recall campaign.

Recall campaigns are undertaken globally to rectify faults that may be potential safety defects.

Meanwhile, company sold total of 1,62,290 units in September 2018. This includes 153,550 units in domestic market and 8,740 units of exports.

Also, its popular Eeco has crossed the milestone of 5 lakh sales.

At 13:30 hrs Maruti Suzuki India was quoting at Rs 7,346.90, down Rs 118.40, or 1.59 percent.

Posted by Rakesh Patil